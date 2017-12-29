Local pantry in Hagerstown is in need of more donations

Saint Mark Lutheran Church needs the public's help to stock up on items

By: Thao Ta

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 08:09 PM EST

Hagerstown, M.d. - During this holiday season of giving back, a local pantry in Hagerstown is in need of more donations. 

Volunteers at Saint Mark Lutheran's Church are asking for the public's help to stock up on items they say they need, such as canned vegetables, pasta and hygiene items to help out the less fortunate.

Church officials say donations will be beneficial for a lot of people, who are trying to make ends meet. 

"I think in this area the economy is still struggling and people are still struggling to meet all their needs and food particularly and rent," said Pastor Stanley Steele. 

The food bank is open Monday through Friday from 9a.m. to 3p.m. The address is 601 Washington Ave., Hagerstown. 

