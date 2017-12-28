Is premium gas worth your extra buck?

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - In a recent study released by AAA, researchers found that the higher cost of premium gasoline may outweigh the advantages it gives your vehicle.

“Some vehicles will actually perform better, because they are designed for the lower octane fuel,” said John Hall, Manager, H&S Automotive in Hagerstown.

In the study, the organization tested regular and premium gas in six different vehicles, ranging from Mazdas, Cadillacs and Fords.

They found that when running under premium gasoline, fuel economy averaged a 2.7 percent improvement, while horsepower averaged an increase of 1.4 percent.

With these numbers in mind, officials believe it still isn’t enough to offset higher costs.

“For years, manufacturers have designed engines to run on the lower octane fuels. Certain manufacturers, such as BMW, do recommend higher octane fuel or premium fuel in their vehicles,” Hall stated.

AAA also noted that the national price difference between regular and premium gas has risen over the years by 10-25 percent per gallon.

So before fueling up, experts recommend weighing the benefits to the price.

“If the owner’s manual indicates that the car should have premium fuel, I’d use the premium fuel. If not, you will be fine with regular,” said Hall.