Hagerstown man arrested on distribution charges

Hagerstown, MD - Washington County Narcotics Task Force agents arrested a Hagerstown man after an overdose death on Christmas Day.

Officials say 30-year-old Steven Munson faces three charges, including attempted distribution of narcotics to an agent.

They say these charges stem from the death investigation of Emily Weaver, who died on Christmas day from an overdose.

Agents say they found out Munson had met with the victim two days before her overdose, so they arranged to meet with him, and found crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

At this point, it's unclear if the narcotics that Munson allegedly gave weaver are the same ones that killed her. Authorities are still waiting for autopsy results.