Donut Drop draws crowd despite frigid weather

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - The freezing cold temperatures didn't stop people from showing up to the annual Krumpe’s Donut Drop.

Or maybe, the free donuts for the first 5,000 people is what drew the crowd. New to the event this year was live music from "Staff Infection," and a winter clothing drive.

There were also people who were enjoying games, crafts and other fun.

Some of the restaurants in the downtown Hagerstown are even offering special deals in honor of the event.

The highlight of the night was this giant donut that dropped at 7 p.m. It was an even that you do-nut want to miss next year.