Crews are repairing a water main break on Virginia Ave. in Hagerstown

Crews from the City of Hagerstown Water Department are addressing a water main break along Virginia Avenue near Hickory School Road, according to Erin Anderson, the communications manager for the City of Hagerstown.

Anderson said in a press release that because of this the R.C. Willson Water Plant, which produces and distributes the City's drinking water supply, will be shut down. Anderson added that this will affect approximately 5,000 customers in the area of the break who will experience reduced or no water pressure for several hours while the repairs are completed.

Anderson says if the outage causes an emergency, you should call 911.



Updates will be posted on the City's website at www.hagerstownmd.org and the City's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cityofhagerstown.

Anderson says the City of Hagerstown apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause.