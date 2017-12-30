Cold weather putting a lot of pressure on water mains in the area

Washington County, M.D. - Cold weather is putting a lot of pressure on water mains in the area.

Hagerstown Water Department officials say they worked quickly to repair a water main break along Virginia Avenue near Hickory School Road Thursday afternoon. Officials say it took about 12 hours to first discover the break, then isolate it for repair. City officials say the particular main was scheduled for replacement anyway as part of their capitol improvement plan. They say they are usually larger infrastructure projects.

"The decision to close down the water distribution plant was a main factor in determining that we could get this done the fastest and get full service restored to our customers as quickly as possible," said Communications Manager Erin Anderson.

Officials say the water main break affected five thousand customers.

