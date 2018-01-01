Body found in wooded area off Broadfording Road

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - A body was found in a wooded area off of Broadfording Road near Salem Church Road in Hagerstown.

Officials with the Washington County Sheriff's Office say a dispatch call came in just before 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say it is an adult black male who appears to be in his 20's.

This is still an ongoing investigation and we will have more information as this story develops.