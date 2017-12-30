A couple of suspects are behind bars for a series of robberies

CUMBERLAND, Md. - Three suspects are behind bars for an alleged series of armed robberies in Allegany County and Mineral County.

Cumberland police say they arrested Christopher Platter and Angela Barb, both from Cumberland, plus Sandra Annette Degrange of Sabillasville, police say at gun point, Thursday and Friday morning. The suspects robbed Circle K and a 7-11 store in Cumberland. They also robbed a Mountaineer Mart and Puff and Stuff in Mineral County.

All three have been charged with armed robbery, robbery and theft. Platter is also charged in connection to a home invasion robbery, which occurred a couple days earlier on Lincoln Street in Cumberland. The crimes are still under investigation by Cumberland and West Virginia State Police Departments.