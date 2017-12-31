Snow plow drivers fight to keep roads clear

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County ’s snow plow patrol was out early Saturday morning to clear hundreds of residential roads and highways.

The Saturday snow turned out to be a little heavier than expected and reinforcements were quickly called in.

Dozens of snow plow drivers began their work day at around 4 a.m. and had most the county cleared by noon.

"It takes a dedicated person,” said Gaithersburg Depot District Supervisor, Chuck Haynes. “A majority of the people here are customer service oriented. They do a great job. Generally they spring into action at a moments notice. [They're a] good group of people to work for."

Montgomery County had about 100 trucks ready to go, with dozens more in reserve for bigger blizzards.

Standard snow plows can carry about one or two tons of salt in their beds, while specialty trucks can handle up to eight.

The drivers laying down that salt know that their work allows emergency response vehicles and ambulances to stay on schedule and save lives.

"Yes, I do enjoy it, but it can be dangerous,” said Montgomery County Department of Highway Services, driver Samuel Nottingham. “You got hazardous road conditions, traffic, distracted drivers. You have to keep your head pretty much on a swivel watching everything and everybody at the same time as well as doing what we do in the cab of the vehicle."

Despite the job that highway service drivers were able to do on Saturday, residents are still being reminded that left over water puddles can easily re-form to create black ice once the sun goes down and the freezing temperatures return.