Residents rush to prepay property taxes

The deduction is not guaranteed

By: Kylie Khan

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 10:05 AM EST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 10:05 AM EST

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The day after Christmas, Montgomery County Council members convened to pass a law that would allow county residents to prepay their 2018 property taxes. 

The new tax code that was recently signed into law caps the property tax deduction at $10,000, but that would not apply to those who pay before the year's end. However, that deduction is not guaranteed. The IRS said in a statement: "A prepayment of anticipated real property taxes that have not been assessed prior to 2018 are not deductible in 2017."

"I didn't realize that it both has to be assessed and paid, so therefore, I'm probably not going to now," said Rockville resident, David Wu.

The treasury office is open until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29.  

