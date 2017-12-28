Purple line worker held at gunpoint

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Details emerged on Wednesday regarding a purple line worker who survived a confrontation at gunpoint by multiple MS-13 gang members.

The purple line employee was doing a pre-demolition check on October 17th, inside of an abandoned house on University Boulevard, when he encountered Jesus Ponce-Flores and David Lagunes-Bolanos.

Police say that the two men were armed with multiple weapons, including a gun and machete - style knife.

The worker was allowed to leave and called the police.

Officers soon entered the home and discovered that the house, which has since been demolished, was a gang hideout, complete with graffiti stained walls, a strong smell of marijuana and a shrine to the Santa Muerte Holy Death diety.

Investigators arrested and charged Ponce-Flores and Lagunes-Bolanos with accosting the purple line worker.

Police also charged Ricardo Arauz-Pineda and Jose Herrera with trespassing and burglarizing the vacant building.