Police patrolling the roads for impaired drivers this NYE

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Police are reminding everyone to drive sober or get pulled over this New Year's Eve.



So far, Montgomery County's Holiday Alcohol Task Force has arrested nearly 200 people for driving under the influence. About 30 of those arrests were just last weekend. Police say with all of the transportation options available, there's no excuse to get behind the wheel after drinking. Officers will be patrolling all areas of the county.

"With our task force, they do target throughout the county. There's not one area that's just saturated, but there are officers that work their normal patrols that are also going to be looking for impaired drivers, as well," said Officer Toreno Herbert with Montgomery County Police.

In 2016, more than 10,000 people were killed in drunk driving accidents, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.