New Caribbean restaurant aims to give locals an island vibe

FREDERICK, Md. - A new restaurant that recently opened in downtown Frederick is bringing locals a Caribbean feel.

Jerk N' Jive has been open for less than two months now. It opened on North East Street and the owners say they saw a need for the restaurant since there hasn’t been a Caribbean restaurant in Frederick for three years.

They sell traditional Caribbean entrees and so far they have gotten a good response from locals.

They attribute this to the fact that Frederick has become a trendy place for locals to explore foods and goods from different cultures around the world.

"Just fitting the need when we saw that there were no Caribbean places in Frederick, we know how good the Caribbean cuisine is so we decided to put together some nice menus and recipes," said James Smith, Co-Owner of Jerk N' Jive.

The owners say they are looking forward to opening another restaurant in the area in the near future.