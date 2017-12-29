MARYLAND: United Way of Frederick County gives "gift of warmth"

FREDERICK, Md. - It's been a long time coming for Frederick resident Marguerite Doyle.

"The biggest thing is that I had breast cancer, and with that came of complications,” said Doyle.

Doyle says it's been hard to keep up with her monthly bills as well as medical costs for the past couple of years; and on top of that she is in need of a new home heating system. The one she currently has is nearly 30-years-old.

"To put this in would have cost me over $9,000, so the benefits of having the gift of warmth is just wonderful,” added Doyle.

That gift of warmth she's talking about is actually a new heating system. Thanks to the United Way of Frederick County, Doyle has one less expense to worry about.

"Her heating unit has been faulty, she has always had to do consistent repairs on it racking up the bills and some of the medical issues on her own that she has to take of , and she's recovering smoothly and today we hope that the heating unit in her house will make things a little bit better for her this year,” said United Way of Frederick County’s Prosperity Center Manager, James Baker.

"I just can't say how happy that I am, and how much that I appreciate everything that they're doing for me. I never could have done this. I would of still ben struggling with the old system,” added Doyle.