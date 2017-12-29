Local high school students spent a day during their holiday break to visit a wastewater plant

GERMANTOWN, Md. - Most students are on holiday break this week. However, some local students spent the day at a wastewater treatment plant in Montgomery County on Thursday for hands-on engineering and science activities.

About 20 high school students from both Montgomery and Prince George’s County Public Schools attended Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission's first ever H2O engineers event.

"Really this is about teaching kids what we do, how they could have a future career in something that may not seem exciting to the average person" said Joe Mantua, WSSC Deputy General Manager of Operations.

Officials explained the process from running waste water services in Montgomery and PG County for nearly 100 years.

"For us as engineers, as people that take this seriously that provide water and wastewater services to our community, it’s a really fun and exciting job that we want to share" said Mantua.

Students got a chance to learn the water planning process and how to operate real water pumps and valves.

"They did this water model that was really cool, it showed us how gravity is effected by the pumps" said Alexander Flores, Roosevelt High School Senior.

"The sewage and the pipelines which were really cool and there was actually recordings of inside the pipeline so we could see it," said Waheed Ashiru, College Park Academy.

WSSC officials say their goal was to highlight the need for engineering skills and innovation in the water industry.