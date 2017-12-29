Independent Hose Fire Company is in search for missing historic hubcap

EMMITSBURG, Md. - Frederick's Independent Hose Fire Company is asking for the public's help to find a historic hubcap from their antique hose carriage.

Earlier this month, the fire company participated in downtown Frederick’s annual Kris Kringle parade. Officials say after the parade they noticed one hubcap was missing and believe it could have fell off. They believe it was misplaced somewhere near West 2nd Street between Market Street and Bentz Street. Members of the fire company are hoping someone recognizes the piece and contacts the fire company, so it can return to the Frederick County Fire Rescue Museum.

"It was built in Baltimore by one of their local firefighters and it was service in Frederick from 1893 to 1929" said Steven Hurst, Member of Independent Hose Fire Company.

There is a $50.00 reward offered, if the historic hubcap is found.

If found please call, 301-748-4751.