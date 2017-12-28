Frederick Police Department gets new Commander for the Criminal Investigations Division

FREDERICK, Md. - In Maryland, there's a new commander for the Criminal Investigations Division for the Frederick Police Department who is there to protect and serve.

Lieutenant Kirk Henneberry transferred from patrol and has replaced Clark Pennington, who recently announced his retirement from FPD, and will become the new Chief of Police in Matthews, N.C.

Lt. Henneberry says he has been with the force since 2002, and his plans as the new Criminal Investigations Commander include maintaining a safe community.

"Fortunately, in Frederick the felony crimes are scattered here and there they're not consistent like in bigger cities, but definitely we want to focus on the major crimes, figuring out who committed them and how to help out the victims,” said Lt. Henneberry.

Lt. Henneberry added that he's looking forward to making sure all the detectives, and all the units have all the tools they need to do the job.