Frederick celebrates New Years Eve with Key Drop

FREDERICK, Md. - For the last six years, the Civitan Club of Frederick County, Maryland has made it their mission to bring the community together as the area rings in a new year.

"I thought it'd be nice to have something here that we could do for the community that would really be fun on New Years Eve," explained member of the Civitan Club of Frederick, Jeff Fishman.

The key to it? Dropping a five foot key from the middle of Carroll Creek in downtown Frederick only minutes before midnight.

" New York City has the ball that they drop, and we've got a key, we're the key city. Dropping the key, it's needed, it's very Frederick ," said Frederick resident, Hayden Duke.

Preparation for the key drop begins the day before New Years Eve where members of the Civitan Club tie the key to a series of ropes and up it goes.

"I just kind of lower it by hand. Now this year we have a little bit more high tech mechanism, like a figure 8 that will to delay the lowering and help with the friction, and that kind of thing," said Andrew Lawrence, member of the club.

The original key used in the key drop was made out of plywood, but this one is made completely out of steel and weighs almost forty pounds.

The key is adorned with hundreds of led lights and the inspiration for its shape comes from one of Frederick ’s own.

"It’s Francis Scott Key's home town! I though it'd be the perfect symbol," said Fishman.