Frederick celebrates New Years Eve with Key Drop
The Civitan Club of Frederick lowers a metal key at Carroll Creek
FREDERICK, Md. - For the last six years, the Civitan Club of
"I thought it'd be nice to have something here that we could do for the community that would really be fun on New Years Eve," explained member of the Civitan Club of Frederick, Jeff Fishman.
The key to it? Dropping a five foot key from the middle of Carroll Creek in downtown
"
Preparation for the key drop begins the day before New Years Eve where members of the Civitan Club tie the key to a series of ropes and up it goes.
"I just kind of lower it by hand. Now this year we have a little bit more high tech mechanism, like a figure 8 that will to delay the lowering and help with the friction, and that kind of thing," said Andrew Lawrence, member of the club.
The original key used in the key drop was made out of plywood, but this one is made completely out of steel and weighs almost forty pounds.
The key is adorned with hundreds of led lights and the inspiration for its shape comes from one of
"It’s Francis Scott Key's home town! I though it'd be the perfect symbol," said Fishman.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
WDVM on Instagram
WDVM on Google+
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App