Dozens evacuated after apartment fire in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - An apartment fire in Silver Spring led to dozens of people being evacuated Thursday night.

According to Montgomery County fire spokesman Pete Piringer, about 100 firefighters were called to the scene just after 9 p.m. to battle the blaze.

No major injuries have been reported at the Crystal Springs Apartment Complex, located in the 14300 Block of Georgia Ave., but several residents needed assistance to escape the building safely.

The American Red Cross is assisting those affected by the fire.