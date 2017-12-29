Dozens evacuated after apartment fire in Silver Spring

About 100 firefighters responded to the scene

By: Keith Watson

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 09:27 AM EST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 09:26 AM EST

SILVER SPRING, Md. - An apartment fire in Silver Spring led to dozens of people being evacuated Thursday night. 

According to Montgomery County fire spokesman Pete Piringer, about 100 firefighters were called to the scene just after 9 p.m. to battle the blaze. 

No major injuries have been reported at the Crystal Springs Apartment Complex, located in the 14300 Block of Georgia Ave., but several residents needed assistance to escape the building safely.

The American Red Cross is assisting those affected by the fire.  

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected