Dozens displaced by Friday morning fire

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - About 50 people in Germantown will be starting the New Year without a place to call home after a brutal Friday morning fire ripped through the Potomac Oaks Condominiums.

Firefighters arrived around 5 a.m. as the blaze directly affected 12 apartment units and caused a water main break, which flooded some of the building.

The fires cause is still under investigation, though early reports suggest that it began in the buildings attic area.

A Red Cross relief team has set up operations at Brown Station Elementary School across the street, where victims are being assisted with food, water and help in finding temporary housing.

"It’s tough you know, especially right before going into the New Year,” said displaced resident, John Williams. “It's very tough [and] difficult, but we are fortunate that everybody was safe and got out. The material things, they can always be replaced. It was just the main thing that everybody got out safely."

Throughout Saturday, community volunteers took trips in and out of the apartments to retrieve as many important and undamaged items as possible.