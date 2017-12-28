Cross state police pursuit ends with arrests
Twenty-five mile chase ends at George Washington Memorial Parkway
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - An armed robbery attempt in Germantown quickly turned into a cross-state police pursuit involving dozens of officers.
Police chased two suspects in a vehicle from a shopping center on Clipper Road all the way into northern Virginia.
The twenty-five mile chase came to an end at the George Washington Memorial Parkway near Route 123 when police and park officers used a pit maneuver to trap the suspect’s vehicle.
Officers were then able to surround and ultimately capture both suspects without further incident.
