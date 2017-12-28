MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The Montgomery County council made the decision this week to let property owners prepay their estimated 2018 taxes.

The move allows residents to take advantage of state and local deductions that will soon become limited under the newly approved federal republican tax-cut bill.

The council passed the decision during a special session on Tuesday.

Other areas such as Washington , D.C. and Howard County are also accepting property tax prepayments this year.

Immediately following the signing of this bill, the county set up an information page on the county website to help inform property owners how they can prepay.