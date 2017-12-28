Council approves property tax pre-payment bill
Washington, D.C., and Howard County also accepting property tax prepayments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The
The move allows residents to take advantage of state and local deductions that will soon become limited under the newly approved federal republican tax-cut bill.
The council passed the decision during a special session on Tuesday.
Other areas such as
Immediately following the signing of this bill, the county set up an information page on the county website to help inform property owners how they can prepay.
