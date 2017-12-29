Christmas marriage proposal shocks school

GERMANTOWN, Md. - A music teacher in Montgomery County received the gift of eternal love by way of a unique marriage proposal at Seneca Valley High School.

It was during the school's winter concert that Seneca Valley's head football coach, Fred Kim, took a life changing knee.

After singing a few lines from Frank Sinatra’s "The Way You Look Tonight," he popped the question to choir teacher Michelle Searle, and he got a yes.

The proposal was shared and immortalized with dozens of students and friends screaming their applause.

It was a magical moment for the couple, who have known each other as co-workers and friends for many years.

"The principal came up and announced our engagement for anybody that missed it so everybody was just going crazy in school the next day,” said Searle. “The teachers, the students, they were all really gracious and lots of congratulations and excitement. It was awesome."

According to Fred Kim, he and Michelle are planning either a June or July wedding. They hope to jump the broom at a local winery.