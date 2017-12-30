A serious collision leaves a man in grave condition

GERMANTOWN, Md. - Montgomery County Police say a man is in serious condition after a vehicle accident in Germantown last night.

Police say it happened last night on Brink Road and Cog Wheel Way around 9:30 p.m. They say the driver was traveling east bound when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a fence in the neighborhood. Both the driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital. The driver has life threatening injuries and the passenger's injuries are not serious.

"Detectives are looking at speed and alcohol used by the driver as possible contributing factors in this collision but again it’s still early in the investigation" said Rebecca Innocenti, Montgomery County Police public information officer.

Police say the driver remains in grave condition and his identity will be released once family is notified.