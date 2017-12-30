60 residents displaced after an apartment building fire

ASPEN HILL, Md. - Sixty residents were displaced after an apartment building fire in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials say Thursday night they received calls for smoke in the Crystal Springs apartments in Aspen Hill.

"Right about 9 o'clock last night we received 911 calls for smoke in the apartment," said Scott Goldstein, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Fire Chief.

Officials say dozens of fire fighters were on scene. The fire started on the bottom level and spread upwards going through about eight apartments. Firefighters had to assist several residents from upper levels.

"Our investigation did pinpoint us to an accidental fire starting in the mechanical space near the air handling unit,” said Chief Goldstein.

"We believe it was about 30 adults and 30 kids were directly displaced from that one building itself," said Chief Goldstein.

Crystal Springs management relocated some residents to other units in the complex and the American Red Cross assisted other families who were displaced. Officials believe the fire caused an extensive amount of damage which will probably cost nearly $400,000.

"There’s going to be an extensive amount of mechanical repair on those HVAC systems and the sheeting in the interior finishes in those apartments before they can be reoccupied,” said Chief Goldstein.

Officials do not believe there was any impact to the buildings nearby.

Officials say there is no word on when residents will be able to return to the complex. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews have been busy this holiday season. In the last few days alone nearly 100 people displaced.