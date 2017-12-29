Hampshire County home destroyed in fire

CAPON BRIDGE, W.Va. - Several fire departments were called to a house fire in Hampshire County Thursday night.

According to Capon Bridge fire department officials, the fire started shortly after 9 p.m. on Pleasant Grove Road in Capon Bridge, W.Va.

Officials from Frederick County and Jefferson County fire departments were dispatched to help put out the blaze which completely destroyed the home.

Officials say the owner of the home is an elderly man who was able to escape and is currently staying with family who lives near by.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Officials say they will be conducting a full investigation.