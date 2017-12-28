Fire at American Legion building
Surrounding counties were called in to help battle the blaze
WAYNESBORO, Pa. - Firefighters from surrounding counties are currently on the scene of a fire at the American Legion in Waynesboro, Pa.
According to emergency dispatchers, the blaze started at the building on E. Main St. just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Units from Franklin, Washington, Adams, and Cumberland counties all responded on the scene to help control the flames.
No injuries have been reported at this time, but dispatchers say that the fire caused extensive damage to the building.
We will update you with the latest information as we learn more.
