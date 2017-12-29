#FindUsFridays: Martinsburg's First NYE Apple Drop

Berkeley Co. plans to bring in the New Year in a new way

By: Justina Latimer

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 01:57 PM EST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 03:04 PM EST

MARTINSBURG, W.V.a - Main Street Martinsburg along with PTA members from Eagle School Intermediate are putting together their first annual Apple Drop to bring in the new year.

WDVM's Justina Latimer talked to Tony Martirano, a PTA member at Eagle School Intermediate. Martirano filled in Justina with what she should expect for the Apple Drop for this week's edition of #FindUsFridays.

The Apple Drop will take on Sunday at 6.p.m. All other actives will begin at 4:30 p.m.

 

 

 

