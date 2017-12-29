MARTINSBURG, W.V.a - Main Street Martinsburg along with PTA members from Eagle School Intermediate are putting together their first annual Apple Drop to bring in the new year.

WDVM's Justina Latimer talked to Tony Martirano, a PTA member at Eagle School Intermediate. Martirano filled in Justina with what she should expect for the Apple Drop for this week's edition of #FindUsFridays.

The Apple Drop will take on Sunday at 6.p.m. All other actives will begin at 4:30 p.m.