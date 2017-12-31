Fans react after Penn State wins the Fiesta Bowl

Nittany Nation certainly has a lot to smile about after Penn State defeated Washington in the Fiesta Bowl.

While the game was heating up in Arizona, fans here at home were watching history unfold.

"They've had a great season overall," Brittney Pepple, PSU football fan, said. "It was a close game and I'm really happy for them. I'm glad they won."

It was all eyes on the screen as loyal fans, decked out in their Penn State gear, watched closely at each and every play.

"The team is great," Kurt Maurer said. "I wish we would have played USC for a little revenge, but this is just as good."

You could say they were a little anxious, but in the end, the win felt pretty good!

"They're just really bringing everything back and doing so good for the school," Pepple said.

The Penn State Nittany Lions won against the Washington Huskies 35-28.