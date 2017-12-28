Eight people hospitalized after police chase ends in serious crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Eight people were hospitalized after a police pursuit in Fairfax County Wednesday night.

According to county police, multiple scenes are being investigated as a result of the pursuit, including an accident reported at Frying Pan Road and Centreville Road in Herndon, Va. 

The suspect has not been identified yet, but was caught, taken into custody, and will face multiple charges.

