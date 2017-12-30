Experts say your identity could be compromised by visiting non-secured site

Hagerstown, MD - We've all see the pop-ups online, warning us to not visit websites that are not secured.

When surfing the web, you may notice icons at the top of your browser that let you know if a website is secure or not.

"Usually, it would look like a lock. That will show you if it's actually secured or unsecure website. If it's an open lock, then it's a non-secure website. And you should never put any personal information in that site," said Ken Buckler, benefits executive of MyCORE.

Experts say there are two different types of encryptions that you need to watch out for when it comes to cyber security encryption in transit and encrypted data at rest.

"In transit is when you're sending data to the website. At rest is whether the website itself is actually storing your data securely," Buckler said.

Cybertechs say you usually cannot tell if something is being stored securely but you can easily tell if it's being transmitted securely.

Specialists say there are times when you will be warned that a security certificate has expired.

This is important to keep in mind to protect yourself from things like "man in the middle" attacks.

"Man in the middle attack. They pretend to be the website that you think you are communicating with, but actually, you're going through one of their computers, then to the website's. So they're seeing everything you do," Buckler said.

Or what experts call a "sniffing attack."

"If it's an unsecure connection, someone who is on the same internet route as you can actually listen in on all of that web traffic that you're sending. And they can actually just pull straight from your web traffic any personal information you send, if it's an unsecure connection," Buckler said.

Experts say the biggest danger people face going to an unsecured site is identity theft.

Tune in next Friday at six for our next cybersafe story.