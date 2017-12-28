Authorities asked for public's help locating armed robbery suspect
Suspect is described as 5'10", weighing 200-250 lbs.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect of an armed robbery in Allegany County.
According to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office, the suspect pulled a gun on two employees at the Dollar General Store on Mount Savage Road in Corregansville, Md., around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. The suspect demanded money from the employees and fled on foot with the cash.
He is described as about 5'10", and 200-250 lbs., with a white cloth and glasses covering his face. Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegany County Sheriff's Department.
